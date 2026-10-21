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Salzburg Schokolade GmbH

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Salzburg Schokolade is a family owned, traditional Austrian confectionery manufacturer, based near Mozart’s native city of Salzburg. The firm’s roots stretch back to the 19th century.
The firm is particularly proud of the famous “Echte Salzburger Mozartkugel” by Mirabell, manufactured exclusively for Mondelez. In ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Salzburg Schokolade GmbH
Hauptstraße 14-16
5082 Grödig
Austria
+43624689110
+4362468911211
office@schoko.at
http://www.schoko.at
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