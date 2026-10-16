HEI Technology International GmbH
About
HEI manufactures high-efficiency LED outdoor lighting both for connection to the mains supply and to solar energy installations. The exceptionally high efficiency of HEI’s mains-powered outdoor lighting reduces electricity costs by up to 85% in comparison with traditional lighting technologies.
HEI manufactures high-efficiency LED outdoor lighting both for connection to the mains supply and to solar energy installations. The exceptionally high efficiency of HEI’s mains-powered outdoor lighting reduces electricity costs by up to 85% in comparison with traditional lighting technologies.
HEI solar outdoor ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
HEI Technology International GmbH
Ameisgasse 65
1140 Wien
Austria
1140 Wien
Austria