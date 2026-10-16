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ÖSTU-STETTIN Hoch- und Tiefbau GmbH

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"CONSTRUCTION UNLIMITED" ... The company takes the slogan literally. Whether it be shafts, tunnels or civil engineering, customers can rely fully on the firm’s expertise, experience and competence. ÖSTU-STETTIN Hoch- u. Tiefbau GmbH realizes the visions of costumers.

The demands of modern construction are ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ÖSTU-STETTIN Hoch- und Tiefbau GmbH
Münzenbergstraße 38
8700 Leoben
Austria
+433842425230
+43384242523133
leoben@oestu-stettin.at
http://www.oestu-stettin.at
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