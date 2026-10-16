ÖSTU-STETTIN Hoch- und Tiefbau GmbH
About
"CONSTRUCTION UNLIMITED" ... The company takes the slogan literally. Whether it be shafts, tunnels or civil engineering, customers can rely fully on the firm’s expertise, experience and competence. ÖSTU-STETTIN Hoch- u. Tiefbau GmbH realizes the visions of costumers.
"CONSTRUCTION UNLIMITED" ... The company takes the slogan literally. Whether it be shafts, tunnels or civil engineering, customers can rely fully on the firm’s expertise, experience and competence. ÖSTU-STETTIN Hoch- u. Tiefbau GmbH realizes the visions of costumers.
The demands of modern construction are ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ÖSTU-STETTIN Hoch- und Tiefbau GmbH
Münzenbergstraße 38
8700 Leoben
Austria
8700 Leoben
Austria