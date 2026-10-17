Stora Enso Wood Products GmbH
About
Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper.
Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper.
The Wood Products division is a leading provider of innovative wood-based solutions. The product range covers all areas of construction, including massive wood elements ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
Stora Enso Wood Products GmbH
Bahnhofstraße 31
3370 Ybbs an der Donau
Austria
3370 Ybbs an der Donau
Austria
Stora Enso Wood Products GmbH
Wisperndorf 4
9462 Bad St.Leonhard i.Lavanttal
Austria
9462 Bad St.Leonhard i.Lavanttal
Austria
Stora Enso Wood Products GmbH
Brand 44
3531 Waldhausen
Austria
3531 Waldhausen
Austria