Webinar: Latest Updates on Australian Business Visas, Workforce Mobility and Taxation

What do the latest changes in Australian immigration and tax legislation mean for Austrian companies?

Immigration and tax experts will provide an overview of recent developments in business and work visas, as well as the tax implications of posting employees to Australia. In addition, the session will address the impact of the recently announced reduction in Net Overseas Migration (NOM) on the recruitment and relocation of international talent.





The session will feature insights from:

Claudia Vasko, Immigration Lawyer at Vasko Migration

Gunnar Kaebisch, Partner, Business Services at BDO





Where: Online

When: Tuesday, 17th November 2026 at 8:00 CET / 18:00 AEDT

Participation fee: Free of charge

Webinar language: English

*MS Teams participation link will be sent to you 24 hours before the start of the webinar.

If you are unable to attend live, we will be happy to send you the link to the recorded event. Only the regular registration is required.

The conditions of participation for domestic events of AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA apply.