ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Sydney invites Austrian companies & their subsidiaries to join the Health & Innovation Trade Mission 2027, focusing on the rapidly growing sectors of digital health and life sciences in Australia.





Australia is investing heavily in health innovation, creating new opportunities for Austrian companies. This mission gives participants the chance to explore market potential, meet industry experts, and connect with prospective business partners.





Mission Highlights

Market & Regulatory Briefings: Understand the Australian healthcare landscape and regulatory environment.

Tailored B2B Meetings: Connect with potential clients, partners, and stakeholders.

Health Care Week 2027 Access: Attend one of the premier industry events with high-level networking and expert-led sessions.

Innovation Site Visits: Explore cutting-edge Australian health and life science facilities.

Networking Opportunities: Meet peers, experts, and key industry players.





Participation Details

Member Fee: €1,000 (excluding VAT)

Note: Flights and accommodation are not included.



This mission is powered by go-international initiative, a joint effort by the Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy and Tourism and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, supporting Austrian companies in expanding internationally.