Wood Vision Lab: New Centre for Timber Innovation in Styria

A new research and development centre for innovative timber applications is being established in Weiz, Styria. The Wood Vision Lab will focus on using wood as a lightweight, high-tech material for sectors such as mobility, industry and energy.

The centre will bring together research institutions, established companies and start-ups to develop and test new wood-based technologies. Existing research has already resulted in innovative components for the automotive sector, with companies including VW, BMW and Siemens Mobility involved in related projects.

The EUR 9.5 million project is supported by the EU, the Austrian federal government and the Province of Styria. The Wood Vision Lab is scheduled to open in autumn 2027.

If you would like to connect with the Wood Vision Lab, please feel free to reach out to us at sydney@advantageaustria.org, and we would be happy to facilitate an introduction.