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Austrian Business Agency GmbH

About
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ABA-Invest in Austria is the location agency of the Republic of Austria. It provides companies interested in establishing themselves in Austria with free advice.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Austrian Business Agency GmbH
Opernring 3
1010 Wien
Austria
+431588580
+4315868659
office@aba.gv.at
https://aba.gv.at/
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About the company

Company profile

The Austrian Business Agency (ABA) is the location agency of the Republic of Austria. It provides companies interested in establishing themselves in Austria with free advice on all matters relating to the location, informs them about Austria as a business location and supports them in the formation of their company.

Services:

• Business location data, facts, trends & developments
• Location search, selection and company formation
• Labour law and tax law information
• Funding and financing opportunities
• Sales support
• Formalities such as work permits and visas

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© Markus Schieder / Westend61
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© digitalwerk
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Free advice for companies wishing to establish themselves in Austria

ABA-Invest in Austria offers free advice to companies interested in expanding to Austria and is happy to support them in their start in Austria.
In addition, ABA continues to provide support even after a company has been founded in Austria and helps with considerations of company expansion within Austria.

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© Austrian Business Agency GmbH