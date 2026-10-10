Austrian Business Agency GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1010 Wien
Austria
Company profile
The Austrian Business Agency (ABA) is the location agency of the Republic of Austria. It provides companies interested in establishing themselves in Austria with free advice on all matters relating to the location, informs them about Austria as a business location and supports them in the formation of their company.
Services:
• Business location data, facts, trends & developments
• Location search, selection and company formation
• Labour law and tax law information
• Funding and financing opportunities
• Sales support
• Formalities such as work permits and visas
Business opportunities
Free advice for companies wishing to establish themselves in Austria
ABA-Invest in Austria offers free advice to companies interested in expanding to Austria and is happy to support them in their start in Austria.
In addition, ABA continues to provide support even after a company has been founded in Austria and helps with considerations of company expansion within Austria.