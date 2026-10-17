CCMotionTec GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
7544 Tobaj
Austria
Company profile
CCMotionTec is an Austrian company specializing in the engineering and manufacturing of customized machinery and equipment for the wire and cable industry.
From engineering and manufacturing to automation, commissioning and after-sales service, all core processes are carried out in-house.
With innovative solutions, extensive manufacturing expertise and the highest quality standards, CCMotionTec is a reliable partner for customers worldwide.
Business opportunities
Customized Machinery Solutions for the Wire and Cable Industry
CCMotionTec is looking to establish business relationships with manufacturers and companies in the wire and cable industry, as well as distributors and business partners worldwide.
The company develops and manufactures customized machinery and automation solutions tailored to its customers' individual requirements and looks forward to building long-term partnerships and international cooperation.