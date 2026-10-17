English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

CCMotionTec GmbH

About
logo

CCMotionTec is an Austrian company specializing in the engineering and manufacturing of customized machinery and equipment for the wire and cable industry.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

CCMotionTec GmbH
Punitz 204
7544 Tobaj
Austria
+43332730801
office@ccmotiontec.at
https://www.ccmotiontec.at
vCard
About the company

Company profile

CCMotionTec is an Austrian company specializing in the engineering and manufacturing of customized machinery and equipment for the wire and cable industry.
From engineering and manufacturing to automation, commissioning and after-sales service, all core processes are carried out in-house.

With innovative solutions, extensive manufacturing expertise and the highest quality standards, CCMotionTec is a reliable partner for customers worldwide.

product image
© CCMotionTec GmbH
product image
© CCMotionTec GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Customized Machinery Solutions for the Wire and Cable Industry

CCMotionTec is looking to establish business relationships with manufacturers and companies in the wire and cable industry, as well as distributors and business partners worldwide.
The company develops and manufactures customized machinery and automation solutions tailored to its customers' individual requirements and looks forward to building long-term partnerships and international cooperation.

product image
© CCMotionTec GmbH