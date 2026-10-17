The Farthofer Distillery is a family-run business with a passion for high-proof spirits. What makes the distillery special is its own organic farm, which grows all the grain for its products, giving rise to the slogan 'From the field to the bottle'.

The Farthofer family is especially proud of their whisky, made from grain grown on their own 50-hectare organic farm. The distillery's own organic malt house is another source of pride. Here, Farthofer processes grain from their own cultivation and from selected organic farmers to produce high-quality malt. This means that the entire value chain stays in-house. In addition to making whisky, the company also offers a contract malting service and supplies malt products for breweries, bakeries and other food producers.

© Destillerie Farthofer GmbH