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Destillerie Farthofer GmbH

About
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Based in the Mostviertel (Lower Austria), the Farthofer Distillery is a family-run business with a passion for high-proof spirits.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Destillerie Farthofer GmbH
Mostviertelplatz 6
3362 Öhling
Austria
+437475 536 74
office@destillerie-farthofer.at
https://www.destillerie-farthofer.at/
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About the company

Company profile

The Farthofer Distillery is a family-run business with a passion for high-proof spirits. What makes the distillery special is its own organic farm, which grows all the grain for its products, giving rise to the slogan 'From the field to the bottle'.

The Farthofer family is especially proud of their whisky, made from grain grown on their own 50-hectare organic farm. The distillery's own organic malt house is another source of pride. Here, Farthofer processes grain from their own cultivation and from selected organic farmers to produce high-quality malt. This means that the entire value chain stays in-house. In addition to making whisky, the company also offers a contract malting service and supplies malt products for breweries, bakeries and other food producers.

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© Destillerie Farthofer GmbH
Product image
© Destillerie Farthofer GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Farthofer - Delicacies from the organic farm

Destillerie Farthofer GmbH wants to increase awareness of the Farthofer brand and showcase its products (rice, vinegar, malt products, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages) to a broad, quality-conscious audience.
The goal is to attract new customers and business partners and strengthen regional ties whilst also laying the groundwork for expanding into new markets.

Product image
© Destillerie Farthofer GmbH