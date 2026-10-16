ECON GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4616 Weißkirchen an der Traun
Austria
Company profile
ECON – PELLETIZINGIS IN OUR DNA …
... this means that, in the pelletizing field, the company makes the impossible possible.
ECON is the specialist for underwater pelletizing since 25 years. ECON specializes in the development, production, and global marketing of innovative solutions for underwater pelletizing technologies and screen changers. ECON has secured numerous patents since its establishment in 1999. The commitment to continuous improvement and technical development makes ECON a recognized innovation leader for pelletizing systems.
Global producers of virgin resins, compounders, masterbatch manufacturers, and recycling companies all value the quality and efficiency of ECON equipment.
Business opportunities
Underwater pelletizing systems, melt filters, pellet dryers, pyrolysis furnaces
Underwater pelletizing with thermal insulation for all thermoplastic applications
ECON offers innovative production solutions with
» (Fully automatic) underwater pelletizers
» Granulate and bulk material dryers
» Melt filters
» Air pelletizing
» Screen changers
» Pyrolysis furnaces
for the following sectors and industries: Compounding & Masterbatch, Colour Masterbatch, the Chemical Industry and Plastics Recycling.
ECON is looking for new customers as well as distribution partners for its further expansion.
Contact if interested:
ECON China Ltd.
Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province 215300
China