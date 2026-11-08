eee Austria international projects GmbH
About
bit media as a member of the eee group – education, e-solutions, e-government – based in Austria with its subsidies in Germany, Switzerland, Albania and Kosovo, is one of Europe’s market leaders in the area of e-education.
bit media as a member of the eee group – education, e-solutions, e-government – based in Austria with its subsidies in Germany, Switzerland, Albania and Kosovo, is one of Europe’s market leaders in the area of e-education.
bit media has been implementing education and e-government projects internationally since 1995. ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
eee Austria international projects GmbH
Kärntner Straße 337
8054 Graz
Austria
8054 Graz
Austria