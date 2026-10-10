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Exelliq Austria GmbH

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Greiner Extrusion is the world's leading supplier of extrusion lines, tools and complete systems for profile extrusion. The core competency is profile extrusion process expertise - the development, construction, production and process optimization of tools and extrusion lines.

The range of services ranges from recipe ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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