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Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH

About
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HIRSCH Maschinenbau GmbH, as part of the hetech group, full-solution provider for particle foam technology.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH
Glanegg 58
9555 Glanegg
Austria
+43427722110
+4342772211370
info@hetech-group.com
https://www.hetech-group.com
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About the company

Company profile

As part of the HIRSCH Servo Group, the hetech group combines the excellence of HIRSCH Technology and Erlenbach Maschinen with the specialized expertise of Hellmerich, Ingmetal and HIRSCH Koviflex.
The hetech group is your full-solution provider in particle foam and molded pulp technology – delivering everything from the first concept to the final product

This powerful network enables the company to offer integrated, turnkey solutions worldwide – including consulting, development, molds, recycling systems, accessories and global service.

© Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH
© Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Particle Foam & Molded Pulp Technologies

HIRSCH Maschinenbau GmbH, as part of the hetech group, provides machinery, systems and engineering for particle foam and molded pulp production. The portfolio includes preexpander, shape- and block molding machines, cutting systems, recycling equipment, molds, and turnkey plant solutions as well as innovative dryfoam technology.
Applications include packaging, automotive components, hvac, insulation and construction, technical molded parts and sports and leisure.