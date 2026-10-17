Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
9555 Glanegg
Austria
Company profile
As part of the HIRSCH Servo Group, the hetech group combines the excellence of HIRSCH Technology and Erlenbach Maschinen with the specialized expertise of Hellmerich, Ingmetal and HIRSCH Koviflex.
The hetech group is your full-solution provider in particle foam and molded pulp technology – delivering everything from the first concept to the final product
This powerful network enables the company to offer integrated, turnkey solutions worldwide – including consulting, development, molds, recycling systems, accessories and global service.
Business opportunities
Particle Foam & Molded Pulp Technologies
HIRSCH Maschinenbau GmbH, as part of the hetech group, provides machinery, systems and engineering for particle foam and molded pulp production. The portfolio includes preexpander, shape- and block molding machines, cutting systems, recycling equipment, molds, and turnkey plant solutions as well as innovative dryfoam technology.
Applications include packaging, automotive components, hvac, insulation and construction, technical molded parts and sports and leisure.