As part of the HIRSCH Servo Group, the hetech group combines the excellence of HIRSCH Technology and Erlenbach Maschinen with the specialized expertise of Hellmerich, Ingmetal and HIRSCH Koviflex.

The hetech group is your full-solution provider in particle foam and molded pulp technology – delivering everything from the first concept to the final product

This powerful network enables the company to offer integrated, turnkey solutions worldwide – including consulting, development, molds, recycling systems, accessories and global service.

© Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH