HORVATH's SPEZEREYEN KONTOR is dedicated to the production of Austrian potato vodka, gin, and unique fruit and cream liqueurs: Apple, Raspberry and Sour Cherry liqueurs, Egg Cream liqueur, Hazelnut Cream liqueur, Apricot Cream liqueur, or Stone Pine liqueur.

The company's performance is certainly proven by its export activity. Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor is the largest exporter of Austrian potato vodka (Vodka Monopolowa) to the USA, potato vodka to the European market, and J.A. Baczewski vodka to Poland and the United Kingdom.

Great potential is also seen in the area of liqueur specialities - here the global trend towards light, fruity alcoholic beverages finds the perfect product portfolio.

© Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor und Lebensmittelproduktion GmbH