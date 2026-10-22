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Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor und Lebensmittelproduktion GmbH

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HORVATH's SPEZEREYEN KONTOR produces Austrian potato vodka, gin, and unique liqueur specialities.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor und Lebensmittelproduktion GmbH
Gutenbergstraße 7
2232 Deutsch-Wagram
Austria
+4322477070
+432247707010
office@horvaths.at
http://www.horvaths.at
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About the company

Company profile

HORVATH's SPEZEREYEN KONTOR is dedicated to the production of Austrian potato vodka, gin, and unique fruit and cream liqueurs: Apple, Raspberry and Sour Cherry liqueurs, Egg Cream liqueur, Hazelnut Cream liqueur, Apricot Cream liqueur, or Stone Pine liqueur.

The company's performance is certainly proven by its export activity. Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor is the largest exporter of Austrian potato vodka (Vodka Monopolowa) to the USA, potato vodka to the European market, and J.A. Baczewski vodka to Poland and the United Kingdom.

Great potential is also seen in the area of liqueur specialities - here the global trend towards light, fruity alcoholic beverages finds the perfect product portfolio.

Product image
© Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor und Lebensmittelproduktion GmbH
Product image
© Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor und Lebensmittelproduktion GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Austrian liqueur specialities

Spirits and liqueurs

The aim is to forge new partnerships, especially in the retail and restaurant sectors, in collaboration with the importer, Shanghai ZHANGFA Trading Co., LTD, Shanghai, and to expand the sales network in Shanghai and the surrounding area. Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor offers exclusive cooperation as well as comprehensive support in the marketing of high-quality liqueurs and spirits that stand for Austrian quality.

Contact details for the importer, SHANGHAI ZHANGFA TRADING CO., LTD., in China:

Product image
© Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor und Lebensmittelproduktion GmbH