Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor und Lebensmittelproduktion GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2232 Deutsch-Wagram
Austria
Company profile
HORVATH's SPEZEREYEN KONTOR is dedicated to the production of Austrian potato vodka, gin, and unique fruit and cream liqueurs: Apple, Raspberry and Sour Cherry liqueurs, Egg Cream liqueur, Hazelnut Cream liqueur, Apricot Cream liqueur, or Stone Pine liqueur.
The company's performance is certainly proven by its export activity. Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor is the largest exporter of Austrian potato vodka (Vodka Monopolowa) to the USA, potato vodka to the European market, and J.A. Baczewski vodka to Poland and the United Kingdom.
Great potential is also seen in the area of liqueur specialities - here the global trend towards light, fruity alcoholic beverages finds the perfect product portfolio.
Business opportunities
Austrian liqueur specialities
Spirits and liqueurs
The aim is to forge new partnerships, especially in the retail and restaurant sectors, in collaboration with the importer, Shanghai ZHANGFA Trading Co., LTD, Shanghai, and to expand the sales network in Shanghai and the surrounding area. Horvath's Spezereyen Kontor offers exclusive cooperation as well as comprehensive support in the marketing of high-quality liqueurs and spirits that stand for Austrian quality.
Contact details for the importer, SHANGHAI ZHANGFA TRADING CO., LTD., in China: