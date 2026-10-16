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HTM Sport GmbH

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The brand TYROLIA, which belongs to HEAD Sport GmbH, has been standing for innovative ski binding developments for more than 90 years.

Since 2002, well-known brands like HEAD, FISCHER and ELAN trust the expertise of market leader TYROLIA. Small independent ski manufacturers also choose TYROLIA bindings as the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

HTM Sport GmbH
Tyroliaplatz 1
2320 Schwechat
Austria
+431701790
+43170179334
marketing@tyrolia.com
http://www.tyrolia.com
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