HTM Sport GmbH
About
The brand TYROLIA, which belongs to HEAD Sport GmbH, has been standing for innovative ski binding developments for more than 90 years.
The brand TYROLIA, which belongs to HEAD Sport GmbH, has been standing for innovative ski binding developments for more than 90 years.
Since 2002, well-known brands like HEAD, FISCHER and ELAN trust the expertise of market leader TYROLIA. Small independent ski manufacturers also choose TYROLIA bindings as the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
HTM Sport GmbH
Tyroliaplatz 1
2320 Schwechat
Austria
2320 Schwechat
Austria