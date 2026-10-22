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'IAG'-Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft m.b.h.

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IAG business divisions:
• Snow making technology Snow365days Experts snow-industries
• Special purpose machinery construction, friction lining technology
• Test bench technology
• Dust binding and water cannons

The competent and experienced team, currently comprising a staff of about 150 employees is able to meet ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

'IAG'-Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft m.b.h.
Industriestrasse 2
2722 Weikersdorf
Austria
+4326222173485
sales@iag.at
http://www.iag.at
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