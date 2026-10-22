'IAG'-Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft m.b.h.
About
IAG business divisions:
IAG business divisions:
• Snow making technology Snow365days Experts snow-industries
• Special purpose machinery construction, friction lining technology
• Test bench technology
• Dust binding and water cannons
The competent and experienced team, currently comprising a staff of about 150 employees is able to meet ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
'IAG'-Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft m.b.h.
Industriestrasse 2
2722 Weikersdorf
Austria
2722 Weikersdorf
Austria