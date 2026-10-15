igm Robotersysteme AG
About
For more than 45 years igm has supplied welding robot technology to many market leaders in the heavy engineering industry. The company is known worldwide as the only manufacturer of sensor-controlled welding and cutting robot systems - from arc welding and laser to electron beam. Customer-specific solutions from igm ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
Beijing Aijiemo Robotic System Ltd.
Building 40, 4 Dongdajie Nankou Town Changpin District
102202 Beijing
China
102202 Beijing
China
Headquarters
igm Robotersysteme AG