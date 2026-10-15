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igm Robotersysteme AG

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For more than 45 years igm has supplied welding robot technology to many market leaders in the heavy engineering industry. The company is known worldwide as the only manufacturer of sensor-controlled welding and cutting robot systems - from arc welding and laser to electron beam. Customer-specific solutions from igm ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Beijing Aijiemo Robotic System Ltd.
Building 40, 4 Dongdajie Nankou Town Changpin District
102202 Beijing
China
+861069778000
+86106977800517
office@igm-china.com
http://www.igm-china.com
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Headquarters

igm Robotersysteme AG
+43223667060
+432236670699101
office@igm-group.com
http://www.igm.at
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