In Vino Weix Weixelbaum GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
3491 Straß im Straßertale
Austria
Company profile
In a vibrant dialogue with nature, holistic and personal – this is how the winery lives and loves wine and how the In Vino Weix WEIXELBAUM organic winery has been run by the same family for three generations.
In 32 hectares of vineyards in the Kamptal winegrowing region, 130,000 vines are cultivated with care and dedication. The winery focuses on white wines (Grüner Veltliner, Riesling, Weißburgunder and Sauvignon Blanc), complemented by a small but sophisticated selection of red wines. The winery's success is based on holistic, ecological principles - and is organically certified.
Business opportunities
Austrian organic wines
The In Vino Weix Weixelbaum family winery is looking for long-term cooperation opportunities with reliable business partners, importers and distributors in China for its high-quality organic wines. The range primarily features Grüner Veltliner, Riesling, Weißburgunder and Sauvignon Blanc as well as selected red wines. The organic-certified family winery with 32 ha of vineyards in the Kamptal region stands for authentic, highest quality wines and sustainable wine production.