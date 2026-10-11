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In Vino Weix Weixelbaum GmbH

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The In Vino Weix WEIXELBAUM organic winery is a third-generation family business located in the Kamptal winegrowing region (in the northern part of Lower Austria).

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

In Vino Weix Weixelbaum GmbH
Weinbergweg 196
3491 Straß im Straßertale
Austria
+4327352269
weixelbaum@invinoweix.at
https://www.invinoweix.at
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About the company

Company profile

In a vibrant dialogue with nature, holistic and personal – this is how the winery lives and loves wine and how the In Vino Weix WEIXELBAUM organic winery has been run by the same family for three generations.

In 32 hectares of vineyards in the Kamptal winegrowing region, 130,000 vines are cultivated with care and dedication. The winery focuses on white wines (Grüner Veltliner, Riesling, Weißburgunder and Sauvignon Blanc), complemented by a small but sophisticated selection of red wines. The winery's success is based on holistic, ecological principles - and is organically certified.

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© In Vino Weix Weixelbaum GmbH
Wine cellar
© In Vino Weix Weixelbaum GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Austrian organic wines

The In Vino Weix Weixelbaum family winery is looking for long-term cooperation opportunities with reliable business partners, importers and distributors in China for its high-quality organic wines. The range primarily features Grüner Veltliner, Riesling, Weißburgunder and Sauvignon Blanc as well as selected red wines. The organic-certified family winery with 32 ha of vineyards in the Kamptal region stands for authentic, highest quality wines and sustainable wine production.

People
© In Vino Weix Weixelbaum GmbH