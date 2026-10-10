Julius Blum GmbH is a family business which operates worldwide and specializes in the production and distribution of furniture fittings. The main product groups are lift, hinge and runner systems for furniture, primarily in kitchens.

For even greater convenience, processors can combine Blum fittings with mechanical and electrical motion technologies.

The company operates eight factories in Vorarlberg, production sites in Poland, Brazil, China and USA, as well as 33 subsidiaries or representative offices worldwide. Blum has customers in more than 120 markets.

© Julius Blum GmbH