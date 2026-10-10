Julius Blum GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6973 Höchst
Austria
Company profile
Julius Blum GmbH is a family business which operates worldwide and specializes in the production and distribution of furniture fittings. The main product groups are lift, hinge and runner systems for furniture, primarily in kitchens.
For even greater convenience, processors can combine Blum fittings with mechanical and electrical motion technologies.
The company operates eight factories in Vorarlberg, production sites in Poland, Brazil, China and USA, as well as 33 subsidiaries or representative offices worldwide. Blum has customers in more than 120 markets.
Business opportunities
Furniture fittings for a wide range of applications
Seeking joiners, kitchen & furniture manufacturers, interior designers, dealers!
Julius Blum GmbH aims to provide furniture fittings which improve the quality of life. It produces lift, hinge, runner and pocket systems for furniture. In order to make things easier for customers and partners, Julius Blum GmbH supplies appropriate assembly devices and services for many aspects of marketing, purchasing, processing and assembling the products.
Contact us if you have any questions or are interested:
201700 Shanghai