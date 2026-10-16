Weingut Holzapfel
How to get in touch
Headquarters
3610 Weißenkirchen
Austria
Company profile
The Holzapfel winery is located in a former wine estate, a historic architectural gem built some 700 years ago by the canons of St. Pölten and later transformed into a Baroque masterpiece by Jakob Prandtauer. At a time when the vineyards of the Wachau were still largely in ecclesiastical hands and belonged to the surrounding monasteries, the estate served as a centre for pressing the grapes and administering local wine sales.
Today, around 16 hectares of vineyards are cultivated exclusively using traditional methods. Among them are outstanding sites such as Achleiten, Vorderseiber, Weitenberg, Klaus and Kollmitz. First-class grapes thrive on stony, mineral-rich soils, as well as on limestone and slate soils.
Business opportunities
Holzapfel Winery – Traditional Wachau wines with character
The winery is looking for importers, distributors and sales partners in Asia to distribute high-quality Wachau wines. The focus is on long-term partnerships with professional wine importers, specialist wine retailers as well as upscale restaurants and hotels.
The Holzapfel range offers Grüner Veltliner, Riesling and Weißburgunder in the quality levels Steinfeder, Federspiel and Smaragd, and includes selected single vineyard wines.