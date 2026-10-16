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NGR - Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH

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PLASTIC RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES FOR A BETTER FUTURE: customized recycling machinery for the plastics converting industry. It will not only satisfy, but also inspire.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

NGR - Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH
Gewerbepark 22
4101 Feldkirchen an der Donau
Austria
+437233701070
+437233701072
info@ngr-world.com
https://www.ngr-world.com
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About the company

Company profile

NGR recycling solutions provide intelligent and future-oriented plastic recycling technologies to realize zero-waste production for the plastic industry and turn waste into high-quality pellets also from post consumer plastics.
With its innovative PET recycling solution „Liquid State Polycondensation (LSP)“ PET-material is leaving the recycling process corresponding to virgin material and 100% safe for food contact (= upcycling). ). As most important task for the future NGR enforces the change to a circular economy.

To preserve plastics as valuable raw material as long as possible for the next generations, NGR is pushing the plastics industry as technology leader.

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© NGR - Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH
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© NGR - Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Next Generation recycling machines for every requirement

NGR - simply ONE STEP ahead

NGR provides intelligent, future-oriented plastic recycling technologies for sustainable treatment of plastic materials, contributing to a better future. Exploring new paths in plastic recycling, NGR has developed outstanding technologies to develop efficient recycling processes. Applications include Post Industrial Recycling, PET Improvement and Recycling and Post Consumer Recycling.

A strong network of over 75 independent sales partners ensures local presence. Two Customer Care Centres in Austria and the USA with laboratory facilities as well as the sales office in Malaysia provide additional support to customers.

Contact Sales Partner China:

Tao Ming
Elpotec Industry Equipment (BeiJing) Co., Ltd
Building3#F 1D-01, Guang Lian Industrial Park Tongzhou District
Peking
China
+86 10 80574799
taoming@elpotec.com
http://www.elpotec.com
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© NGR - Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH