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Schneiders Bekleidung Gesellschaft m.b.H. in Liqu.

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Founded in Salzburg in 1946, Schneiders Bekleidung GmbH produces modern and exclusive fashion for women and men. The collections of the premium brand combine stylish tradition and modernity in outstanding craftsmanship quality. As a family business, Schneiders is the European "Loden specialist".

In 1992, a luxury ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Schneiders Bekleidung Gesellschaft m.b.H. in Liqu.
Aribonenstraße 27
5020 Salzburg
Austria
+43662432366
+43662430535
sales@schneiders.com
http://www.schneiders.com
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