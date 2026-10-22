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Seal Maker Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH

About
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Seal Maker is a globally active manufacturer of high-quality semi-finished products, CNC lathes and seals that are used in all industrial sectors.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Seal Maker Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH
Viktor-Kaplan-Allee 7
7025 Pöttelsdorf
Austria
+432626200850
+4326262008566
office@seal-maker.com
http://www.seal-maker.com
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About the company

Company profile

Seal Maker is a global manufacturer of high-quality semi-finished products, CNC lathes and seals that are used in all industrial sectors. The CNC total systems are supplied with special software and facilitate rapid and economic processing of semi-finished products into hydraulic and pneumatic seals and plastic parts. Individual pieces as well as larger series can be produced in the shortest possible times.

Besides the guaranteed quality of the manufactured products, Seal Maker’s particular great strengths lie in service, flexibility in manufacturing customized products, reduced processing times and reliability in processing orders.

Product photo
© Seal Maker Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH
Product photo
© Seal Maker Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Innovative seal technology – made in Austria

From the machined seal to the Worldwide Sealing System

With a Seal Maker’s SML complete system, dealers in seals have a production system which enables hydraulic and pneumatic seals and plastic parts to be manufactured in the shortest possible time. Both individual pieces and also larger series can be produced cost-efficiently and to customer specifications.
With its "Special Industry Solutions", Seal Maker provides tailor-made seal solutions for demanding industries that require high reliability, performance and cost efficiency.

Product image
© Seal Maker Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH