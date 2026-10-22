Swarovski-Optik AG & Co KG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6067 Absam
Austria
Company profile
SWAROVSKI OPTIK is part of the Swarovski group of companies. Founded in 1949, the Austrian company specializes in developing and manufacturing long-range optical instruments of the highest precision. The binoculars, spotting scopes, rifle scopes and optronic instruments are products of choice for demanding users worldwide. The company’s success is based on its innovative strength, the quality and intrinsic value of its products, and their functional and aesthetic design. The appreciation of nature is an essential part of the corporate philosophy and is reflected in its exemplary environmentally-friendly production process and long-term commitment to selected nature conservation projects.
Business opportunities
Long-range optical instruments of the highest precision – made in Tyrol
Outstanding optics thanks to uncompromising quality
In addition to exceptional optical performance, the key factor is understanding what really matters in practice. Every decision – from development to delivery – is guided by the needs of those who use our long-range optics under demanding conditions. Every single component as well as each device itself must undergo strict quality controls. The result is reflected in our products – such as the NL Pure, the CL Companion and the CL Curio.