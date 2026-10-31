© Verival Bio GmbH

Since 1993, VERIVAL has stood for high-quality organic breakfast from the heart of the Tyrolean Alps. At our own production site, a small team of breakfast lovers carefully transforms selected organic ingredients into porridges, granolas, mueslis and cereals – combining balanced nutrition, easy preparation and great taste for a better start to the day.

The VERIVAL range includes classic and innovative breakfast products with a special focus on whole grains, fibre and plant-based protein. 100% organic – with many products also vegan and gluten-free.

From Tyrol to the world: Today, VERIVAL is available through food retailers, hospitality partners and e-commerce channels in Austria and international markets.