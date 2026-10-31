Verival Bio GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6336 Langkampfen
Austria
Company profile
Since 1993, VERIVAL has stood for high-quality organic breakfast from the heart of the Tyrolean Alps. At our own production site, a small team of breakfast lovers carefully transforms selected organic ingredients into porridges, granolas, mueslis and cereals – combining balanced nutrition, easy preparation and great taste for a better start to the day.
The VERIVAL range includes classic and innovative breakfast products with a special focus on whole grains, fibre and plant-based protein. 100% organic – with many products also vegan and gluten-free.
From Tyrol to the world: Today, VERIVAL is available through food retailers, hospitality partners and e-commerce channels in Austria and international markets.
Business opportunities
VERIVAL – Healthy breakfast. Made simple.
From Tyrol to the world – for better mornings.
To support our continued international expansion, VERIVAL is looking for reliable, long-term distribution and retail partners in food retail and wholesale, hospitality and e-commerce who share our passion for high-quality organic food and want to grow the VERIVAL brand in their markets.
For international markets, VERIVAL offers a selected range of its best-selling porridges, granolas and cereals in English-language packaging. All products in this range are 100% organic, vegan and gluten-free.