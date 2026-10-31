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Verival Bio GmbH

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VERIVAL – Organic Breakfast from the Tyrolean Alps

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Verival Bio GmbH
Sportplatzweg 7
6336 Langkampfen
Austria
+43533275654
+4353327565480
info@verival.at
http://www.verival.at
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About the company

Company profile

Since 1993, VERIVAL has stood for high-quality organic breakfast from the heart of the Tyrolean Alps. At our own production site, a small team of breakfast lovers carefully transforms selected organic ingredients into porridges, granolas, mueslis and cereals – combining balanced nutrition, easy preparation and great taste for a better start to the day.

The VERIVAL range includes classic and innovative breakfast products with a special focus on whole grains, fibre and plant-based protein. 100% organic – with many products also vegan and gluten-free.

From Tyrol to the world: Today, VERIVAL is available through food retailers, hospitality partners and e-commerce channels in Austria and international markets.

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© Verival Bio GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

VERIVAL – Healthy breakfast. Made simple.

From Tyrol to the world – for better mornings.

To support our continued international expansion, VERIVAL is looking for reliable, long-term distribution and retail partners in food retail and wholesale, hospitality and e-commerce who share our passion for high-quality organic food and want to grow the VERIVAL brand in their markets.

For international markets, VERIVAL offers a selected range of its best-selling porridges, granolas and cereals in English-language packaging. All products in this range are 100% organic, vegan and gluten-free.