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Keringer massiv wine GmbH

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The Keringer winery is situated in Mönchhof, the oldest wine-growing community in Austria, in the middle of the Neusiedlersee wine-growing region, and cultivates over 100 hectares of vineyards.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Keringer massiv wine GmbH
Wiener Straße 22
7123 Mönchhof
Austria
+43217380380
+4321738038040
weingut@keringer.at
http://www.keringer.at/
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About the company

Company profile

Robert and Marietta Keringer run the winery in Mönchhof, the oldest wine-growing community in Austria, in the middle of the Neusiedlersee wine-growing region. Grapes from over 100 hectares of vineyards are processed here.

National and international awards:
15x “Best Producer in Austria” Berlin Wine Trophy, 3x “World's Best Producer” at the Austrian Wine Challenge (AWC), "Best of Show - Austrian Red" for Massiv Red at the Mundus Vini 2026, multiple winner at the SALON Austria Wine and the Burgenland State Awards, as well as FALSTAFF Grand Prix Winner 2021 and 10 x Golden League - winner "Best Producer" up to 100 ha.

The innovative winery is known for two special wine lines: TOP Cuvées MASSIV® and 100 DAYS.

People
Robert and Marietta Keringer © Keringer massiv wine GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Keringer red wines: exceptional wines, massive in their many facets

The winery's goal is to intensify and expand its relationships with customers and distributors in Southeast Asia. The focus is on the international distribution of quality wines from Austria, especially the wines of the Keringer winery.

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100 DAYS Zweigelt © Keringer massiv wine GmbH