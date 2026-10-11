Keringer massiv wine GmbH

Robert and Marietta Keringer run the winery in Mönchhof, the oldest wine-growing community in Austria, in the middle of the Neusiedlersee wine-growing region. Grapes from over 100 hectares of vineyards are processed here.

National and international awards:

15x “Best Producer in Austria” Berlin Wine Trophy, 3x “World's Best Producer” at the Austrian Wine Challenge (AWC), "Best of Show - Austrian Red" for Massiv Red at the Mundus Vini 2026, multiple winner at the SALON Austria Wine and the Burgenland State Awards, as well as FALSTAFF Grand Prix Winner 2021 and 10 x Golden League - winner "Best Producer" up to 100 ha.

The innovative winery is known for two special wine lines: TOP Cuvées MASSIV® and 100 DAYS.