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WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

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WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. KG is the leading supplier in the field of complete machining.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
Wahringerstraße 36
4030 Linz
Austria
+4373269130
+4373269138172
office@wfl.at
https://www.wfl.at/
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About the company

Company profile

WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. KG is the leading supplier in the field of complete machining. WFL is the only manufacturer worldwide that concentrates exclusively on the production of multifunctional complete machining centres.

In many high tech companies today, the trade name MILLTURN stands for the central machine tool for the production of complex components with the highest precision.
The modular design of the MILLTURN centres and individual special solutions guarantee perfect adaptation to the relevant manufacturing task.

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© WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
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© WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Machine tool for complete machining

Turning-boring-milling machines (MILLTURNs)

Delivery of high-end turnkey machining solutions through complete machining with the world's most modern and stable machine concept.
Modernization of conventional production workshops with disassembled manufacturing by using a single MILLTURN machine and combined turning, drilling and milling with deep hole drilling, vibration-free internal turning with boring bars of 1,000-2,500mm length and workpiece measurement in the μ-range.

Contact if interested – branch in China:

Mrs. Jessie Liu
WFL MILLTURN TECHNOLOGIES GmbH&Co. KG
F7K, Oriental Kenzo Business Building No.48 Dongzhimenwai Street
100027 Beijing
Dongcheng District
China
+86 10 84 54 96 31
li.feng@wfl-china.com
http://www.wfl-china.com
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© WFL Millturn Technologies GmbH & Co. KG