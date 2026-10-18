Wolftank Group
About
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG is the head of an international group of companies that has been operating successfully for over 30 years with a focus on three business areas within the technical environmental protection:
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG is the head of an international group of companies that has been operating successfully for over 30 years with a focus on three business areas within the technical environmental protection:
1) Industrial refurbishment: Consistent environmental protection through double-walled tank monitoring ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Wolftank Group
Leopoldstraße 2
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
6020 Innsbruck
Austria