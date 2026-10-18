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Wolftank Group

About
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Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG is the head of an international group of companies that has been operating successfully for over 30 years with a focus on three business areas within the technical environmental protection:

1) Industrial refurbishment: Consistent environmental protection through double-walled tank monitoring ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Wolftank Group
Leopoldstraße 2
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
+43512345726
info@wolftankgroup.com
http://www.wolftankgroup.com
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