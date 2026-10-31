Austrian Heurigen 2026

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 from 6.00 PM

Join “Austrian Gemütlichkeit” at this year’s traditional AustroCham Heurigen, taking place at the Hong Kong Country Club. Indulge yourself with a classical Heurigen set up which includes best Austrian wine, food as well as a unique atmosphere.

Celebrated at this time of the year in Austria and globally, the “Heurigen” is one of Austria’s most treasured traditions. It’s a celebration of “this year’s wine”, and a perfect chance to gather, drink wine and wear your Lederhosen and Dirndl (no must).

Click Here to register and learn more



