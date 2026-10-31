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Austrian Heurigen 2026

  • Hong Kong Country Club
    Hong Kong Country Club
 Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 from 6.00 PM

Join “Austrian Gemütlichkeit” at this year’s traditional AustroCham Heurigen, taking place at the Hong Kong Country Club. Indulge yourself with a classical Heurigen set up which includes best Austrian wine, food as well as a unique atmosphere.

 

Celebrated at this time of the year in Austria and globally, the “Heurigen” is one of Austria’s most treasured traditions. It’s a celebration of “this year’s wine”, and a perfect chance to gather, drink wine and wear your Lederhosen and Dirndl (no must). 

 

Click Here to register and learn more