Save the Date: Austrian Heurigen 2026

Join “Austrian Gemütlichkeit” at this year’s traditional AustroCham Heurigen, taking place on the Outdoor Arrival Deck of the Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel. Indulge yourself with a classical Heurigen set up which includes best Austrian wine, food as well as a unique atmosphere.

Celebrated at this time of the year in Austria and globally, the “Heurigen” is one of Austria’s most treasured traditions. It’s a celebration of “this year’s wine”, and a perfect chance to gather, drink wine and wear your Lederhosen and Dirndl (no must).

Further details and registration information will follow soon.

For early RSVP please contact us at austrocham@austrocham.com



