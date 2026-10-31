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在活动上会晤奥地利公司

Save the Date: Austrian Heurigen 2026

  • Hong Kong Country Club
    Hong Kong Country Club

 Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 from 6.00 PM

Join “Austrian Gemütlichkeit” at this year’s traditional AustroCham Heurigen, taking place on the Outdoor Arrival Deck of the Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel. Indulge yourself with a classical Heurigen set up which includes best Austrian wine, food as well as a unique atmosphere.

 

Celebrated at this time of the year in Austria and globally, the “Heurigen” is one of Austria’s most treasured traditions. It’s a celebration of “this year’s wine”, and a perfect chance to gather, drink wine and wear your Lederhosen and Dirndl (no must). 

 

Further details and registration information will follow soon.

For early RSVP please contact us at austrocham@austrocham.com