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Austria at the Cathay Global Wine & Spirit Awards Asia (GWSAA) 2026

Austria shines at the 2026 GWSAA with trophy wins in Hong Kong
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The 2026 Cathay Global Wine & Spirit Awards Asia (GWSAA) once again brought fantastic news for Austria, and we were thrilled to celebrate with the winners at the Award Presentation Ceremony on 5 November 2026.  

Congratulations to the Austrian trophy winners:

- Best Wine from Austria:  Weingut Gmeinböck Ried Schneiderberg Riesling 2023
- Best Red Wine from Austria:  Groszer Wein Ried Saybritz Blaufränkisch 2021
- Best Grüner Veltliner:  Schloss Gobelsburg Domaene Kamptal Grüner Veltliner 2025
- Best Pairing with Jellyfish and Marinated Trotters:  Schloss Gobelsburg Domaene Kamptal Grüner Veltliner 2025

We were pleased to celebrate the achievements of Austrian wine partners in Hong Kong, with our Austrian Trade Commissioner Mrs Jennifer Veigel presenting awards to local importers and accepting an award on behalf of an Austrian winery. 

These awards once again highlight the remarkable quality and versatility of Austrian wines. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with Asian cuisine, Austrian wines continue to impress wine lovers and industry experts across the region. 

Austria has truly shined at the GWSAA, with numerous wineries from our country securing medals and awards. 

Check out the full list of winners featuring even more incredible Austrian wineries below! 

Medal winners 
https://gbaa.net/result/search/2026 

Trophy winners
https://gbaa.net/result/trophy_winners/2026

Congratulations to all winners and partners!






 

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