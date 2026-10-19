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From the Alps to China: Austrian technology behind world-class winter sports experiences

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Six Austrian companies were showcased at the Austrian Pavilion during the World Winter Sports Expo 2026 in Beijing from October 15-17,2026 Together, they demonstrate how Austrian innovation helps make skiing safer, more comfortable, and more enjoyable.

Your entire winter sports experience can be powered by Austria: Doppelmayr's ropeway systems are trusted by leading ski resorts worldwide to transport visitors up the mountain; Axess provides digital ticketing and access management solutions; Sunkid brings fun and family-friendly attractions to the slopes; Prinoth's snow groomers are the first choice of ski resorts around the world for perfectly prepared slopes; Fischer equips skiers with high-performance skis and boots; and Wintersteiger delivers advanced ski and snowboard service technology.

Austria is a winter sports nation, with 73,4% of its area covered by mountainous areas. It has hosted Winter Olympic Games on two occasions and the Winter Youth Olympics once and has a history and tradition of winter sports for more than a hundred years. As the origin of Alpine skiing is in Austria, Austrian skiing skills and methods have spread all over the world. The country has not only produced many outstanding athletes who have achieved great results in all kinds of winter sports competitions, but also many excellent companies in the winter sports industry.

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