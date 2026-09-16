Exploring Study Opportunities in Austria at the ESF University Fairs





ADVANTAGE Austria Hong Kong engaged with students and parents across English Schools Foundation (ESF) campuses, highlighting the benefits of studying in Austria and introducing leading Austrian universities, internationally recognized degree programmes, and the vibrant student life Austria has to offer.

From 7 to 9 September 2026, ADVANTAGE Austria Hong Kong participated in the annual ESF University Fairs held across various campuses in Hong Kong. The fairs brought together universities and higher education institutions from around the world, providing students and parents with valuable insights into international study opportunities and overseas university pathways.

Discover Austrian Universities and Degree Programmes

This year, ADVANTAGE Austria Hong Kong proudly represented three distinguished Austrian universities, offering students a closer look at undergraduate and postgraduate study options in Austria.

IMC Krems University of Applied Sciences

Located in Krems an der Donau, IMC Krems University of Applied Sciences is known for its international outlook, industry-focused education, and strong emphasis on practical learning. Established in 1994, the university offers a wide range of bachelor's and master's programmes in business, health sciences, life sciences, digital technologies, and engineering. Many programmes are taught in English, and students benefit from applied research projects, internships, and close collaboration with industry partners, preparing them for successful international careers.

Montanuniversität Leoben

Founded in 1840, Montanuniversität Leoben is one of Europe's leading technical universities, specialising in mining, metallurgy, materials science, energy, and environmental engineering. The university is highly regarded for its strong research capabilities, innovation-driven approach, and close cooperation with industry. Its programmes combine academic excellence with practical experience, equipping graduates with the skills required to succeed in key engineering and industrial sectors worldwide.

Sigmund Freud University Vienna (SFU)

Sigmund Freud University Vienna (SFU) is a private university specialising in psychology, psychotherapy, medicine, and law. Established in 2003, SFU is internationally recognised for its pioneering contributions to psychotherapy education and research. Through a combination of academic study, clinical training, and professional placements, the university prepares students for careers in healthcare, psychology, and related professions. Its international campuses and diverse student community provide a truly global learning environment.

Why Study in Austria?

Throughout the three-day event, ADVANTAGE Austria Hong Kong spoke with students and parents interested in studying in Europe, introducing them to the academic strengths, career opportunities, and international learning experiences offered by Austrian universities.

In addition to discussing degree programmes, the team provided insights into student life in Austria, including its safe and welcoming environment, high quality of life, rich cultural heritage, world-famous music and arts scene, stunning natural landscapes, and excellent public transportation network. Visitors learned about the opportunity to live in dynamic cities such as Vienna, Graz, Salzburg, and Innsbruck while experiencing a unique blend of academic excellence and cultural immersion.

These conversations helped students and parents gain a deeper understanding of Austria as a higher education destination, where they can earn internationally recognised qualifications, develop global networks, and enjoy an enriching international experience.

Connecting Hong Kong Students with Austrian Higher Education

The ESF University Fairs provided a valuable platform to showcase Austria's diverse higher education landscape and inspire the next generation of students to explore study opportunities in Europe. ADVANTAGE Austria Hong Kong looks forward to continuing its efforts to connect students in Hong Kong with leading Austrian universities and support them in their journey toward international education.

Contact Us

To learn more about studying in Austria, Austrian universities, degree programmes, scholarship opportunities, or admission requirements, please contact:

Austrian Trade Commission Hong Kong

Ms. Celistina Pang

T. +852 2522 2388

E. hongkong@advantageaustria.org