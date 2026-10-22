Amex Healthcare GmbH
About
AMEX Export-Import Company is a wholesaler of medical and laboratory as well as pharmaceuticals supplies. Since 40 years AMEX is specialized in catering the needs of international development organisations in more than 120 countries.
AMEX Export-Import Company is a wholesaler of medical and laboratory as well as pharmaceuticals supplies. Since 40 years AMEX is specialized in catering the needs of international development organisations in more than 120 countries.
AMEX closely co-operates with a wide international network of manufacturers, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Amex Healthcare GmbH
Heiligenstädter Straße 31/3
1190 Wien
Austria
1190 Wien
Austria