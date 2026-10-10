Binder + Co AG
About
Binder+Co is an internationally successful specialist for machines and complete systems for crushing, screening, wet and thermal processing, sorting, bagging and palletizing all kinds of bulk materials.
Binder+Co is an internationally successful specialist for machines and complete systems for crushing, screening, wet and thermal processing, sorting, bagging and palletizing all kinds of bulk materials.
Binder+Co, based in Gleisdorf in Styria, is the world market leader for glass recycling and in screening ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Binder + Co AG
Grazer Straße 19 - 25
8200 Gleisdorf
Austria
8200 Gleisdorf
Austria