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Tiroler Rohre GmbH

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Tiroler Rohre GmbH (TRM) develops, produces and markets high-quality pipe and piling systems made of ductile cast iron for water transport and specialised civil engineering.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Tiroler Rohre GmbH
Innsbrucker Straße 51
6060 Hall in Tirol
Austria
+4352235030
+43522343619
office@trm.at
http://www.trm.at
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About the company

Company profile

Tiroler Rohre GmbH (TRM) develops, produces and markets high-quality pipe and piling systems made of ductile cast iron for water transport and specialised civil engineering.

The products offer strong performance and are durable and robust. Their ecological and economic advantages are stand-out features. Tiroler Rohre GmbH is able to master even extreme challenges thanks to the properties of ductile cast iron and their expertise in the application areas of the products.

The ductile pipe systems have many different applications:
• Drinking water supply
• Wastewater disposal
• Turbine pipes
• Snowmaking systems
• Water pipes for firefighting systems
• Trenchless installation methods

Business opportunities

Business opportunities

High-quality water supply and piping systems made of ductile cast iron

Tiroler Rohre GmbH, a traditional company based in the heart of the Alps, is looking for new business contacts and plans to expand its operations in the following areas:

• Drinking water supply and wastewater disposal
• Trenchless installation methods
• Technical snowmaking
• Small hydropower plants
• Firefighting systems
• Mining

Goals:
- General acquisition of new customers

For further information, please contact:

Romana Waldenhofer
+43 664 968 0779
Romana.Waldenhofer@trm.at
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