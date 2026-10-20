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Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Dr. Friedrich Schwank

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The law firm Dr. F. Schwank primarily represents well-known multinational corporations and institutions with branches in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe as well as in third countries.

Dr. F. Schwank offers his clients advice primarily in the field of international law as well as in financial and administrative ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Dr. Friedrich Schwank
Wipplingerstraße 34
1010 Wien
Austria
+4315335704
+4315335706
offices@schwank.com
http://www.schwank.com
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