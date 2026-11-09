Representing the Vienna Business Agency (Wirtschaftsagentur Wien), the ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tel Aviv team was proud to take part in the Europe Days 2026, connecting with innovative Israeli startups and companies across AI, DefenceTech, Cybersecurity, Energy, HealthTech, FoodTech and Industry 4.0.

The message was clear: Vienna is an attractive gateway for Israeli companies looking to expand into Austria and European markets. With its strong business and innovation ecosystem, international outlook, excellent infrastructure and access to a wider European market, Vienna offers an ideal environment for international growth.

The event also provided an excellent platform to strengthen economic ties between Vienna and Israel, exchange ideas and explore new opportunities for investment, cooperation and market expansion. Austrian Commercial Counsellor Eva Maria Weithaler also joined a panel discussion on governmental funding and shared insights into the support available to companies in Austria.

For ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tel Aviv, Europe Days is about more than business connections. It is about building long-term relationships, facilitating knowledge transfer and creating new opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth - especially in times when strong international partnerships and mutual trust matter more than ever.

A big thank you to Gilli Cegla, from Novawind, and his team for another successful Europe Days and for creating a platform that brings Israeli innovation and European business opportunities closer together.

Another great opportunity will be the GoAustria Program which is taking place during the ViennaUp Startup Festival May 10-14th 2027. Application for becoming part of the Israeli delegation will start in February 2027 but you can already find further information about the program and if your startup is eligible to apply HERE.

The ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tel Aviv team looks forward to continuing to connect Israeli companies with Vienna and supporting Austrian companies with local expertise, strong networks and tailored services in the Israeli market.

Find out more about Wirtschaftsagentur Wien (Vienna Business Agency) and their services on their website: https://viennabusinessagency.at/.

SAVE THE DATE: Europe Days 2027 – April 6th 2027.