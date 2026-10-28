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Austrian Agricultural Delegation Strengthens Partnerships in Kazakhstan

Farm visits, high-level discussions and participation at KazAgroFarm-2026 open new opportunities for cooperation in livestock breeding, dairy production and agricultural technology.
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Almaty
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Almaty
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Following a previous visit by a Kazakh delegation to Austria to explore dairy farming, livestock breeding, agricultural technologies and food processing, an Austrian agricultural delegation travelled to Kazakhstan from 19 to 23 October to continue the exchange and strengthen bilateral cooperation. The programme included farm visits and a meeting with the Governor of Akmola Region from 19 to 20 October. The delegation visit was concluded with a participation in the KazAgro/KazFarm-2026 exhibition in Astana from 21 to 23 October.

The Austrian delegation visited several dairy farms and a meat-processing plant to learn about local production processes and technologies. Discussions with the Governor of Akmola Region focused on opportunities for cooperation in livestock breeding and dual-purpose cattle production for milk and meat.

Held at Astana’s EXPO International Exhibition Centre, KazAgro/KazFarm-2026 brought together agricultural businesses to showcase innovations in farming technology, livestock breeding, animal genetics, and dairy and meat processing.

The Austrian delegation comprised the Austrian Agriculture Cluster (AAC) and companies Bauer GmbH, Bertsch-Laska Produktions- und Handels-GmbH, Bertsch Foodtech GmbH, Fleckvieh Austria, GeneticAustria GmbH, smaXtec animal care GmbH, Wolf Systembau GmbH and Wieser Consult GmbH, representing expertise across the agricultural value chain.

The visit and exhibition strengthened connections between Austrian and Kazakh agricultural partners, generated new business contacts and already kick-started cooperation in livestock breeding, food production and modern agricultural technologies.

For further informaiton about our event, please reach out to us via almaty@advantageaustria.org or +7 727 225 14 86.

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