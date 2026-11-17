From the 3rd to the 5th of November 2026, a high-level Austrian business delegation visited Ashgabat as part of an official trade mission accompanied by members of the Austrian Federal Council, led by Ms. Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, President of the Federal Council of the Austrian Parliament. The mission brought together representatives of 13 Austrian companies and demonstrated Austria’s strong commitment to expanding economic cooperation with Turkmenistan.

A personal meeting between the President of Turkmenistan and Ms. Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, together with a series of high-level discussions with senior representatives of the Turkmen government, highlighted the importance both countries attach to further strengthening bilateral relations. The Austrian delegation also met with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Culture and Finance and the Minister responsible for the country’s railway sector. Discussions focused on unlocking the considerable potential for cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, transport, and logistics, as well as science, education, and other areas of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the traditionally friendly partnership between Turkmenistan and Austria, while identifying concrete opportunities to deepen economic cooperation and expand business relations between Austrian and Turkmen partners.

Economic cooperation was at the center of the discussions throughout the mission. The Austrian delegation included leading companies such as Liebherr, Andritz, Hoerbiger, Askin, Gertner, REMA Tip Top and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, representing a broad range of industrial and technological expertise.

Parliamentary diplomacy was highlighted as an important foundation for expanding economic ties. Both sides emphasized the role of interparliamentary friendship groups, institutional dialogue, and the exchange of legislative experience in creating favorable conditions for trade and investment.

By fostering cooperation in strategic sectors, encouraging investment, and strengthening institutional partnerships, both countries are creating new opportunities for sustainable growth and long-term prosperity. The visit to Ashgabat marked another crucial step in building bridges of friendship, partnership and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Austria.

For further informaiton about our event, please reach out to us via almaty@advantageaustria.org or +7 727 225 14 86.