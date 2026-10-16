EVG Entwicklungs- u. Verwertungs- Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
EVG, a leading global manufacturer, has been developing and building machinery and plant since 1949 for the production of welded wire mesh in all standard diameters and for processing concrete reinforcing bars.
EVG, a leading global manufacturer, has been developing and building machinery and plant since 1949 for the production of welded wire mesh in all standard diameters and for processing concrete reinforcing bars.
EVG plants are usually tailored to meet customer-specific requirements. The company thus has numerous ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
EVG Entwicklungs- u. Verwertungs- Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Gustinus-Ambrosi-Straße 1-3
8074 Raaba
Austria
8074 Raaba
Austria