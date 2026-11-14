NTS Retail GmbH & Co KG
About
NTS Retail creates agile commerce software for telecom operators. NTS Retail helps clients reinvent the retail environment in order to:
NTS Retail creates agile commerce software for telecom operators. NTS Retail helps clients reinvent the retail environment in order to:
• enable true customer-centricity
• boost sales performance
• minimize operational costs
Leading telco brands worldwide rely on NTS Retail to optimize customer engagement, retail ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
NTS Retail GmbH & Co KG
Ebner-Platz 1
4060 Leonding
Austria
4060 Leonding
Austria