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NTS Retail GmbH & Co KG

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NTS Retail creates agile commerce software for telecom operators. NTS Retail helps clients reinvent the retail environment in order to:

• enable true customer-centricity
• boost sales performance
• minimize operational costs

Leading telco brands worldwide rely on NTS Retail to optimize customer engagement, retail ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

NTS Retail GmbH & Co KG
Ebner-Platz 1
4060 Leonding
Austria
+43506870
+43506877070
info@ntsretail.com
http://www.ntsretail.com
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