Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH
About
Oberglas-GmbH is part of the Stölzle Glass Group and specializes in the production of aesthetic and functional tableware in IS / Soda-lime technology.
Oberglas-GmbH is part of the Stölzle Glass Group and specializes in the production of aesthetic and functional tableware in IS / Soda-lime technology.
Oberglas is one of the most competent suppliers of beer jugs, water and wine carafes as well as drinking and liqueur glasses for the wine and brewing industries and ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH
Fabriksstraße 11
8580 Köflach
Austria
8580 Köflach
Austria
Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH
Keißlergasse 26
1140 Wien
Austria
1140 Wien
Austria