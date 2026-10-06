Application for an Austrian Short-term Visa

Kindly find below information needed to apply for a Schengen visa at the Austrian Embassy.

Travelers who intend to visit Austria have to submit their visa applications at the offices of VFS in Lagos or Abuja by booking an appointment.

Please follow the link for detailed information and requirements: https://www.vfsglobal.com/austria/nigeria/

The application form must be printed out, filled out correctly, signed by the applicant and submitted personally with all the other required documents. Please make sure that the information given is true and consistent (dates of flight bookings have to coincide with hotel bookings, etc.) because it will be meticulously screened and counter checked.

Please note that visa processing takes at least three weeks and sometimes longer. It is advisable to start applying early, up to 3 months before your intended travel date.

After a pre-check of the required documents and taking fingerprints (if not already available), VFS forwards applications to the Austrian Embassy in Abuja for further processing.

Once documents have been submitted, please ensure you check your email (including spam folder) or phone messages for notifications from the Embassy.

Kindly drop your documents at the VFS closest to you

For Abuja

Austria Visa Application Center

Sterling Bank Plaza, Muhammadu Buhari Way

Central Business District, Abuja







For LAGOS

Austria Visa Application Center

2 Purple Way , Freedom Way

Lekki Phase 1, Lagos





