Transport and Traffic

Driving regulations and road signs in Austria are similar to the standards across Europe. There is a toll charge for using all motorways and dual carriage-ways in Austria. Toll Charges.

Regulations for Road Vehicles

Customs documents are not necessary for drivers crossing the border into Austria.

A foreign driving licence allows the driver to drive for up to one year in Austria.

Driving licences from all EEC and EU countries are recognised in Austria. For drivers from other countries, an international driving licence is required, although there are special exemptions for some countries. In other cases a german translation of the national driving licence is sufficient. For more information, visit Austria's leading automobile associations (German only): ÖAMTC and ARBÖ. Foreign vehicles must display a country of origin sticker on the back of the vehicle.

In addition to the fuel in the tank, another 10 litres may be carried tax-free in a reserve canister when entering Austria . Drivers with a registered address outside the European Union may drive their car in Austria for 6 months (private use), without registering or incurring any charges. When leaving the country, the vehicle must be in its original condition with no major alterations.





Speed Limits

Maximum speed limits (unless other speed signs are displayed):

Cars and motorcycles:

on dual carriage-ways: 100 km/h

on motorways: 130 km/h

in built-up areas: 50 km/h

Motorhomes up to 3500kg:

in built-up areas: 50 km/h

in built-up areas: 50 km/h on dual carriage-ways: 100 km/h

on dual carriage-ways: 100 km/h on motorways: 130 km/h





Cars with light trailers (up to 750kg) and cars up to a maximum 3.5 tonnes total weight:



in built-up areas: 50 km/h

on motorways and dual carriage-ways: 100 km/h





Cars with trailers over 750 kg (Car and trailer together with up to a maximum 3.5 tonnes total weight):

in built-up areas: 50 km/h

on dual carriage-ways: 80 km/h

on dual carriage-ways: 80 km/h on motorways: 100 km/h





Buses and Coaches:

in built-up areas: 50 km/h

on dual carriage-ways: 80 km/h

on motorways 100 km/h (between 10pm and 5am only 90 km/h on certain motorways).





Mandatory Emergency Corridor

Since 1 January 2012, all road users in Austria have been obliged to form a corridor for emergency vehicles (an emergency corridor) whenever congestion occurs on motorways and expressways. The emergency corridor enables emergency vehicles to arrive faster at the scene of an accident.



High visibility warning vests

High visibility warning vests are compulsory on all roads in Austria, with the exception of built-up areas. This means that all drivers must carry a reflective vest in the car and wear it when they leave their car in the event of an accident or breakdown. Failure to comply is subject to a double fine - one for not having a vest, the second for not wearing it. You may be asked to show your reflective jacket during standard vehicle checks. You must also have a first aid kit and a warning triangle inside the car in case you break down.

Children in Cars

Children under 14 who are shorter than 150cm may only travel in an appropriate child seat. In cars and minibuses only one child may sit in each seat and must be appropriately restrained according to age and height.



Drinking and Driving

In Austria the maximum blood alcohol level when driving is not more than 49mg/100ml. If you're caught over the limit you will receive a fine and, in some cases, the removal of your driving licence.



Seatbelts

Wearing seatbelts is compulsory in Austria.



Telephoning while Driving

Telephoning is only allowed with a hands-free set whilst driving in Austria. The hands-free set must be attached in such a way that all parts can be controlled with only one hand and that no distraction is caused to the driver.



Motorcycle Regulations

Wearing a crash helmet is compulsory for both drivers and passengers on motorvehicles. While driving, the dimmed headlight must be turned on even during the day. Toll stickers are compulsory.



Fuel

All petrol stations in Austria offer unleaded normal petrol (91 octane), Euro-Super (unleaded petrol 95 octane) and Super Plus (unleaded petrol 98 octane). The sale of leaded petrol is forbidden in Austria, vehicles without a catalytic converter can find an additive at every petrol station.



Accidents and Breakdowns

All traffic accidents which involve a personal injury must be registered with the police, accidents involving vehicle damage need only to be registered with the police if the other driver has no proof of identity. ÖAMTC and ARBÖ are the two main automobile associations in Austria and operate a round-the-clock breakdown service for every motorist (non members will be subject to a charge).



Emergency Numbers (no prefix necessary): Euro Emergency No. 112 Fire 122 Police 133 Ambulance 144 Emergency Doctor 141 Mountain Rescue 140 ÖAMTC breakdown service 120 ARBÖ breakdown service 123





Traffic News

Traffic news on all of Austria as well as the main connecting roads to neighbouring states are broadcast every half hour on the radio station Ö3 . For reports on precarious situations, e.g. ghost drivers – the radio program is interrupted and a through-connection is made to all Austrian radio broadcasters.

Traffic news may be reported round the clock at the telephone number 0800 600 601 (free of charge for all Austria). Current traffic news can also be called up at the fee-based Traffic and Radar Hotline 0900 600 600. For more information (German only), visit oe3.ORF.at .

