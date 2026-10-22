Tiroler Rohre GmbH (TRM) develops, produces and markets high-quality pipe and piling systems made of ductile cast iron for water transport and specialised civil engineering.

The products offer strong performance and are durable and robust. Their ecological and economic advantages are stand-out features. Tiroler Rohre GmbH is able to master even extreme challenges thanks to the properties of ductile cast iron and their expertise in the application areas of the products.

The ductile pipe systems have many different applications:

• Drinking water supply

• Wastewater disposal

• Turbine pipes

• Snowmaking systems

• Water pipes for firefighting systems

• Trenchless installation methods