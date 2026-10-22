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Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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Gabriel-Chemie is an owner-managed family business in the 3rd generation, which specializes in refinement and colouring of plastics. In 2020 the company is celebrating its 70th anniversary as a successful masterbatch provider on a national and international level.

When developing new products, Gabriel-Chemie focuses ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Industriestraße 1
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
+432252 63630
+432252627250
info@gabriel-chemie.com
https://www.gabriel-chemie.com
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