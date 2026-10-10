A. Darbo AG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6135 Stans
Austria
Company profile
The unmistakeable taste of the very best fruit. The unmistakeable taste of fine honey. The unmistakeable taste of Darbo.
The same today as it has been for over 140 years – because the family firm has embodied a passion for processing fruit into exquisite products such as jams and syrups ever since it was founded.
Darbo has now grown into an amazing success story in which experience and expertise have been handed down and perfected without interruption from one generation to the next.
Business opportunities
Jams, Fruit Spreads, Fruit Syrups and Honey
Darbo is constantly looking for new sales partners and end customers in the retail, food service or bakery sectors. Darbo produces jams, fruit fillings, honey and fruit syrups and are already represented in over 55 countries worldwide with exclusive importers.
In Austria Darbo is the market leader in jams with a market share of over 60%.