© A. Darbo AG

The unmistakeable taste of the very best fruit. The unmistakeable taste of fine honey. The unmistakeable taste of Darbo.

The same today as it has been for over 140 years – because the family firm has embodied a passion for processing fruit into exquisite products such as jams and syrups ever since it was founded.

Darbo has now grown into an amazing success story in which experience and expertise have been handed down and perfected without interruption from one generation to the next.