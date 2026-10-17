Austroplan Austrian Engineering GmbH
About
AUSTROPLAN is a multidisciplinary consultancy and construction company for planning and implementing the construction of cement factories and factories for the production of pharmaceuticals and medical articles.
AUSTROPLAN is a multidisciplinary consultancy and construction company for planning and implementing the construction of cement factories and factories for the production of pharmaceuticals and medical articles.
Worldwide, more than 300 projects have been successfully completed, commissioned by private investors, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Austroplan Austrian Engineering GmbH
Altmannsdorfer Straße 89
1120 Wien
Austria
1120 Wien
Austria